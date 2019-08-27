Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly to face off at box office this Onam

Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala and it is also the favourite holiday for filmmakers to release their new movies. At least three big films, starring top Malayalam stars, are set to hit the screens during the festival.

Ittymaani: Made in China

Mohanlal is coming in fresh off the blockbuster success of Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj. He is playing the titular role in the upcoming film Ittymaani: Made in China. Billed as a comedy film, it is jointly written and directed by duo Jibi-Joju. The teaser that was released earlier showed Mohanlal and KPAC Lalitha engaging in a fun banter in Mandarin. The filmmakers have promised that the movie will be a throwback to Mohanlal’s films Chithram and Kilukkam.

Ittymaani: Made in China is expected to open in cinemas on September 6.

Brother’s Day

Brother’s Day marks Prithviraj’s return to the big screen as an actor after a small break during which he directed Lucifer. The film is the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn and is bankrolled by Listin Stephen under his banner Magic Frames. Going by the trailer, Brother’s Day seems to be a thriller with dollops of comedy. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Aima Rosmy Sebastian and Miya George.

Brother’s Day is expected in cinemas on September 6.

Love Action Drama

The Dhyan Sreenivasan directorial is easily one of the most-awaited among the Onam releases. The main draw of the upcoming romantic comedy is its lead actors: Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara. This film brings together the actors for the first time and it has already created quite a buzz among young filmgoers. Love Action Drama marks Dhyan’s debut as a director and has been in production for quite some time. The completion of the shoot was delayed multiple times due to various reasons. However, the film is now all set to light up the screens this Onam. It also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Bhagath Manuel and Deepak Parambol.

Love Action Drama is expected to arrive in cinemas on September 5.