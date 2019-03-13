Mohanlal celebrates Padma Bhushan win on the sets of Marakkar

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal celebrated his Padma Bhushan win with his co-stars on the sets of his upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty, who is playing a significant role in the period drama, shared a few pictures expressing his gratitude to have worked with the best people in the “business of entertainment.”

“On the sets of ‘MARKAAR’ celebrating PadmaBhushan Mohanlal sir, the genius sabucyril and my favourite hera pheri man Priyadarshan sir… An opportunity to work with the best in the business of entertainment… Blessed!!! (sic),” Suniel Shetty captioned the pictures of himself along with his co-stars.

Mohanlal was one of the 56 of 112 awardees who were honoured with Padma Awards by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. His latest honour comes 18 years after he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2001.

Mohanlal is busy shooting for ace-filmmaker Priyadarshan’s ambitious historical drama – Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is being shot on the lavish sets mounted at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City for the last few months.

The film is being made at the estimated budget of Rs 100 crore. It has a star-studded cast including Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal among others.

Mohanlal is also waiting for the release of Lucifer, which will mark the directorial debut of Prithviraj. The 58-year-old superstar will make a comeback in Tamil after a long gap with Suriya’s next film, Kaappaan. The film directed by KV Anand also has Boman Irani and Arya in the star cast.