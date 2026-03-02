Mohanlal once considered becoming a monk and travelling to Himalayas on foot after losing lakhs producing flop movies: ‘What is this cinema?’

Before joining forces with Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and creating several blockbuster commercial entertainers, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal initially produced movies himself, many of which remain celebrated to this day for their artistic quality. Although most of them received acclaim for their cinematic excellence, many also failed, resulting in significant financial losses.

After co-producing notable films such as director IV Sasi’s Adiyozhukkukal (1984) and Karimpinpoovinakkare (1985), Sathyan Anthikad’s Gandhinagar 2nd Street (1986) and Nadodikkattu (1987), Kamal’s Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam (1987) and Orkkappurathu (1988), and Priyadarshan’s Aryan (1988), Mohanlal launched his own production company, Pranavam Arts International.

Don’t Miss | Why Mohanlal replaced Mammootty in this cult classic: The ‘mischievous rogue’ role Sivaji Ganesan refused to touch

The era of Pranavam Arts

In nine years, Mohanlal bankrolled 10 films, among which most were stunningly brilliant and also explored previously unseen facets of Mohanlal’s acting abilities. Interestingly, it was through movies produced by Pranavam Arts that Mohanlal earned both of his National Film Awards for Best Actor. He received his first for his performance in Sibi Malayil’s Bharatham (1991) and his second for his portrayal of a Kathakali artiste in Shaji N Karun’s Vanaprastham (1999).

Aside from acclaimed films like His Highness Abdulla (1990), Kamaladalam (1992), Mithunam (1993), Kaalapani (1996), and Kanmadam (1998), he also produced entertainers such as Pingami (1994), Harikrishnans (1998), and Olympian Anthony Adam (1999). However, after Vanaprastham, he began collaborating with Antony Perumbavoor and did not independently produce a film until over a decade later, with Major Ravi’s Kandahar (2010).

Must Read | Written in 60 hours, Mammootty’s superhit changed ‘trashy’ director’s image; Gulzar praised it without knowing his film inspired it

Flop ventures as a producer

Although most Pranavam Arts movies have gained cult status over the years, a couple of them flopped, with the most notable being Kaalapani and Pingami. Even Olympian Anthony Adam did not have a favourable run. Despite receiving several honours, Vanaprastham, an Indo-French co-production, also underperformed at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 3.8 crore, according to a 1998 India Today report, it caused Mohanlal significant financial losses.

Story continues below this ad

Once, legendary screenwriter-filmmaker-actor Sreenivasan opened up about this phase in Mohanlal’s life, revealing that the superstar even considered becoming a monk and travelling to the Himalayas on foot in search of nirvana. “I don’t know if it was out of a desire for money that he became a producer… but I believe he wanted to make good movies. While Vanaprastham won many awards, he lost lakhs of rupees on producing movies. Over time, I saw him becoming almost like a philosopher,” Sreenivasan once shared during an appearance on a talk show on Kairali TV. He quipped that people often turned to philosophy, questioning the meaning of life and its value, after experiencing significant financial losses.

Also Read | Two heroes, two climaxes: Why this Mohanlal-Mammootty blockbuster faced a Rs 1 lakh lawsuit over its ‘communal’ ending

The screenwriting legend also recalled a conversation he had with the actor at a studio when Mohanlal expressed his wish to become a monk. “What is this cinema? Day after day, it’s just cinema, cinema, cinema. It’s all meaningless. I’m thinking of something else now. I would be happy if you joined me. I’m planning a journey from Kerala to the Himalayas,” Mohanlal said.

When Sreenivasan asked if he meant renunciation, Mohanlal replied, “No need to give labels. It’s just about forgetting everything. We won’t carry any money. We will walk about 50 km a day, then rest somewhere. For food, we will work for someone there. That’s how we’ll live. Let’s walk all the way to the Himalayas and back without a single penny.”

Story continues below this ad

ICYMI | ‘Humiliated’: Minister KB Ganesh Kumar was ready to quit acting after working with Dileep, reveals why he hasn’t worked with Mammootty in 30 years

Realising that Mohanlal’s thoughts stemmed from his mental strain due to financial losses, Sreenivasan jokingly tried to lighten the mood by asking, “Where is the closest airport near the Himalayas or Kashmir?” Hearing this, Mohanlal asked, “Why do you need an airport?” Sreenivasan replied, “I find it hard to walk that far. I’ll come by flight and wait for you there!”

The duo shared a close bond in both their professional and personal lives and worked together on several films. Sreenivasan passed away on December 2, 2025.