Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Mohanlal off to Morocco for Ram shoot, Jeethu Joseph shares pictures

Even though the makers have not officially revealed it, Ram is touted to be an espionage thriller. It's said that Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of a globe-trotting agent.

Jeethu Joseph, MohanlalJeethu Joseph and Mohanlal enroute to Morocco. (Photo: Instargram/jeethu4ever)
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took off to Morocco for the next schedule of his upcoming film Ram. The film’s director Jeethu Joseph took to his Instagram page to share pictures of himself and Mohanlal boarding the flight to their next destination. “RAM Boarding for next location…. Erfoud, Morocco,” Jeethu captioned the pictures.

Ram came to a grinding halt when the pandemic broke out in 2020. The makers put the project on the back burner as the film required to be shot in multiple locations around the world, Given that travelling abroad was out of the question, the makers waited out the pandemic for two years. Earlier this year, production was resumed. The film will be shot in Kerala, England, Tunisia and Morocco.

Ram stars Trisha as the female lead. This film is her second outing in Malayalam after Jude in 2018. It’s unclear whether she will also be joining the shoot in foreign locations. Ram also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan and Saikumar. The film is expected to hit the screens early next year.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in director Vysakh’s Monster. The film was panned by critics and the audience alike. He’s now waiting for the release of director Shaji Kailas’ Alone, which is due in cinemas in December this year. He will also soon start shooting for L2: Empuraan, which is a follow up film to his 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:40:41 pm
