Odiyan trailer: Mohanlal’s film promises to be a visual treat

Odiyan stars Mohanlal, Innocent, Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj among others.

The much-awaited trailer of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Odiyan was released on Wednesday. After the film fell victim to a leak, the filmmakers were forced to advance the official launch of the trailer.

Earlier, Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon had announced that the official trailer will release on October 11 and it will be played in cinemas along with Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni. However, since Tuesday, a leaked version of the trailer has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Mohanlal unveiled the trailer on his Facebook page. The trailer has been carefully cut only to stoke the curiosity of the audience without giving away too much of the plot. The trailer opens with Odiyan hounding and leaving a lone walker terrified for his life. “Odiyan is the king of the night,” says the character played by Innocent. The trailer packs a lot of action choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein. It also promises that the movie will be a treat for both eyes and ears. We get glimpses of Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj, but the trailer largely stays focused on Mohanlal’s Odiyan.

Watch Odiyan trailer here:

In the film, Mohanlal plays Odiyan Manikkan, the last surviving member of a tribal community in Kerala. Odiyan was a tribal community of Palakkad-Malabar region, which has now become extinct. The members of the Odiyan community made a living by scaring people in the dark for others.

Odiyan, which is made on a lavish budget using 3D technology, is the directorial debut of Shrikumar. It is slated for a December release.

