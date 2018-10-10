Mohanlal’s Odiyan trailer leaks ahead of official release

Mohanlal will be seen next in Odiyan.

Just a day before its official launch, the trailer of the highly-anticipated Malayalam film Odiyan has leaked online. The makers of the Mohanlal starrer had announced that the trailer will officially arrive on Thursday and it will be simultaneously screened in cinemas along with Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The video doing the rounds on the internet was taken during the screening of the trailer in a theater. It’s unclear why the trailer played at a cinema hall much before its scheduled date. The visuals of the leaked video are not clear as most of the scenes seem to play out in the backdrop of the night. However, the leaked trailer reveals the different avatars of Mohanlal.

Odiyan is not the first big-ticket film to get hit by leaks. The teaser of the multi-crore sci-fi film 2.0 was also leaked several weeks before its actual release.

Odiyan is the directorial debut of accomplished ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. Also starring Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj, the film is made on a lavish budget using 3D technology. Odiyan is currently in the post-production stage and it is fast nearing the completion.

