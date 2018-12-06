Mohanlal’s Odiyan set to create a record

Odiyan is easily the most-awaited Malayalam film of 2018. The film, which has been in production since last year, stars Mohanlal in the lead role. On Tuesday, the movie was cleared by the censor board with a clean ‘U’ certificate, paving the way for its worldwide release on December 14.

According to reports, Odiyan will have the biggest opening in Mohanlal’s illustrious career in terms of screen count. The filmmakers have, reportedly, planned to release the movie in about 3000 to 4000 screens across the world. If it happens, it will make Odiyan the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to release on such a big scale.

The teasers and trailer of Odiyan have created a lot of interest among movie goers. Going by the trailer, set in the backdrop of Thenkurissi village, the narrative goes back and forth in time, telling the story of Odiyan Manikyan.

Mohanlal shot for more than 140 days for Odiyan, which will mark the directorial debut of ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. The big-budget film is set in a pre-electricity era and the story is built around a last surviving member of the Odiyan tribal community, that once lived in the Palakkad-Malabar region.

While announcing the project last year, the filmmakers promised that Odiyan will be a visual treat.

The star-studded cast also includes Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Innocent and Siddique among others.