Malayalam cinema has started to dream big with Odiyan: Director VA Shrikumar Menon

The audio launch of the most-awaited film Odiyan took place in Dubai recently. The film’s entire cast and crew, including Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, was in attendance at the event to promote the film, which is touted as Mollywood’s costliest film ever.

Ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon, who is making his feature film debut with Odiyan, was bubbling with excitement while talking about his movie. He suggested Odiyan will put Malayalam cinema on the map in terms of making big-budget, spectacle movies.

“I don’t believe that I have made a great film. But, I am sure that I have made a film that will entertain you. I consider it as my biggest blessing for the opportunity to show Mohanlal in ways that you all would like to see,” he said.

Menon said Odiyan will thwart the belief that Malayalam cinema is inferior to other industries when it comes to making large scale movies. “Odiyan will end the bottled up emotions of a Malayalee, who feels that Malayalam cinema is not getting its due recognition beyond Kerala. Odiyan is releasing in 278 theaters in Telugu states. A Mohanlal film is releasing in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with similar vibrancy of a film with a leading Telugu actor. In Tamil Nadu, it will release on more than 200 screens. The movie will release in every city across the country. And we are also releasing the film in 35 countries on the same day (as India release). We have heard stories about Rajinikanth’s film releasing in Japan. For the first time, our Lalettan’s film will release there on December 14,” he said.

VA Shrikumar Menon further said that Malayalam cinema has started to dream big with Odiyan. “Malayalam cinema has come out of the closet for the last time (sic),” he added.

Menon said that the pre-booking for Odiyan is bigger than 2.0 and Sarkar combined in UAE and Kerala. “It is a big blessing and a recognition for Lalettan’s stardom,” he said.

According to reports, Odiyan will have the biggest opening in Mohanlal’s illustrious career in terms of screen count. The filmmakers have, reportedly, planned to release the movie in about 3000 to 4000 screens across the world.