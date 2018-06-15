Mohanlal’s next with Ranjith titled Drama, here is the first look

With a black carriage and coffins, Mohanlal’s Drama seems to be about a royal funeral. With a black carriage and coffins, Mohanlal’s Drama seems to be about a royal funeral.

2015 film Loham, Mohanlal is back with Ranjith again. While the shooting for the film began in May, the team has announced the title of the film – Drama. Making the announcement on social media, Mohanlal also tweeted the first look poster of the film. With a black carriage and coffins, Drama seems to be about a royal funeral. Nothing more is known about the film’s genre. Mohanlal has been equally cryptic about the film with his caption for the poster, “The “Drama” Unfolds!.” It is also intriguing that RIP was also one of the titles making the rounds before the official announcement.

Predominantly shot in London, Drama will also star Kaniha, Komal Sharma, Arundhathi Nag, Niranj, Siddique, Tini Tom, Baiju and Suresh Krishna. Directors Dileesh Pothan, Shyamaprasad and Johny Antony are also said to play important characters in the film. Drama is said to be the sixth collaboration between Mohanlal and Renjith and is produced by MK Nassar and Maha Subair.

Apart from Drama, Mohanlal has several other projects lined up. The actor will be starring in Neerali, helmed by filmmaker Ajoy Varma. Mohanlal will also be starring in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Lucifer and has a cameo in Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni. Apart from these, Mohanlal also has his magnum opus Odiyan and is gearing up to host the Malayalam version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

