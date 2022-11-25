scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Mohanlal’s Monster gets OTT release date

Billed as a crime thriller, Monster features 62-year-old actor Mohanlal in the role of Lucky Singh. The film has been directed by Vysakh.

MohanlalMohanlal's Monster will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Veteran actor Mohanlal’s latest film Monster will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 2, the streamer announced on Friday.

Directed by Vysakh, the Malayalam film released in theatres countrywide in October.

Also Read |Mohanlal: It’s very rare for an actor to get to do a movie like Monster

“A scary secret lies behind the charming #LuckySingh! #Monster starring the one and only Mohanlal, streaming from 2nd December in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” the streamer posted on its official Instagram page.

Monster also stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Sudev Nair, Siddique and Ganesh Kumar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

Billed as a crime thriller, the movie features the 62-year-old actor in the role of Lucky Singh. The film has been penned by Udaykrishna.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:31:05 pm
Next Story

This sleep-inducing trick will ensure you sleep like a baby tonight

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhediya screening
Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar watch Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close