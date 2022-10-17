scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Mohanlal’s Monster banned in Gulf over LGBTQ content: Report

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Monster has failed to clear censor formalities in the Gulf over LGBTQ references.

MonsterMohanlal in Monster.

In a major setback for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, his upcoming film Monster has failed to clear the censor formalities in the Gulf. The buzz is that the movie was not cleared for theatrical showing in the Gulf region as the censor board was not happy with the ‘LGBTQ content’ in it. The film is due in cinemas worldwide on October 21.

According to reports, the filmmakers have decided to re-submit the movie to the censor board after making necessary changes. However, it’s said that it would take a little longer for the filmmakers to complete the formalities and they may not be able to release the film in Gulf on the same day as India. If that happens, it would impact the film’s opening day collection significantly.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda gets a release date

It’s noteworthy that Gulf countries are one of the major markets for the Malayalam film industry. The latest development, however, will help Nivin Pauly’s upcoming movie Padavettu, which is also due in cinemas this Friday. This film, which is written and directed by debutant director Liju Krishna, will also get the screens that were initially earmarked for Monster.

Monster is directed by Vysakh from a script written by Udaykrishna. The actor-director-writer trio had earlier delivered a hit called Pulimurugan. The 2016 film became the first ever film in the history of Malayalam cinema to earn Rs 100 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. The movie also stars Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Honey Rose, Siddique, Sudev Nair, K B Ganesh Kumar, and Jess Sweejan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The man who bet on Neymar wants his moneyPremium
The man who bet on Neymar wants his money
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Climate of uncertainty: How unseasonal rains and volatile energy demands...Premium
Climate of uncertainty: How unseasonal rains and volatile energy demands...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 07:34:18 pm
Next Story

MP Congress president questions discontinuation of engineering course in Hindi

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement