Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to release on March 26

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2021 11:59:20 am
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, mohanlal in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham stillMohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has reportedly been made at the cost of Rs 100 crore. (Photo: Ashirvad Cinemas/YouTube)

Mohanlal’s magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has finally gotten a release date. The Priyadarshan film is set to release on March 26, 2021 in theatres.

A tweet from the producers of the film Aashirvad Cinema read, “#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham Releasing On 2021 March 26…!! #Mohanlal #Priyadarshan #AntonyPerumbavoor #AashirvadCinemas.”

The Priyadarshan directorial also features Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu among others in the cast.

Mohanlal will play the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Kunjali Marakkar was a title given to naval chieftains in the employ of Zamorin of Calicut.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has reportedly been made at the cost of Rs 100 crore, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

Priyadarshan has penned the script with Ani Sasi. MS Aiyyappan Nair has edited the film and National Film Award-winning filmmaker Tirru is the director of photography.

The war movie, which is set in the 16th century, was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

