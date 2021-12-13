Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest period drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 17.

The film titled Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea in English, is coming out on the digital platform exactly 15 days after its initial theatrical release. “I am overwhelmed by the audience reactions the movie has received and thank each and every one of my fans for their love. It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this extravaganza that brings alive the legendary story of Kunjali Marakkar, a man known as India’s very first Naval Commander and famed in Kerala folklore I believe this is a story that will touch the hearts and emotional strings of every Indian. To be able to bring it to life on such an extraordinary scale is a dream come true for me,” said Mohanlal in a statement.

Also Read | Allu Arjun on Pushpa: Fahadh Faasil is my brother from another motherland

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham opened in cinemas worldwide on December 2 to mixed reviews. “I am super excited about the digital premiere of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea on Prime Video. This film is very close to my heart and has been a collective dream for Lalettan and me for the last 20 years. I am thankful to him for his support in making this project a reality, said Priyadarshan, writer and director of the film.

Besides Mohanlal, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others.