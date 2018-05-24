Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to star Nagarjuna, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal?

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan to work together again in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Mohanlal and Priyadarshan to work together again in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has signed a series of big-budget period dramas. One of them is Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham, which will be directed by his long-time collaborator Priyadarshan. The actor-director duo recently announced that they will be going ahead with the period drama that revolves around the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

The latest buzz is Priyadarshan has put together a collection of a stellar star cast for the project. Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have reportedly come onboard. An official confirmation, however, is awaited.

The story of Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham will unfold majorly on the sea. The filmmakers will be making the war film on a lavish budget, which will reportedly make it the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam. Producers Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy will be funding the big-ticket film.

Priyadarshan earlier suggested that he had put the ambitious project on hold to avoid a clash with filmmaker Santosh Sivan, who has also announced a Kunjali Marakkar IV film with Mammootty in the lead role. Last month Priyadarshan and Mohanlal held a press meet to officially announce the project. In order to show they mean business, they even released a dialogue promo from Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham.

There were four Kunjali Marakkars who served in the Zamorin’s navy. However, the fourth naval chieftain will be the subject of Sivan’s and Priyadarshan’s respective projects. The life of Kunjali Marakkar IV has caught the imagination of the ace filmmakers because he was the one who led the open rebellion against his feudal master.

