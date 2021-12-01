scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham earns Rs 100 cr at box office before its release

Mohanlal shared that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has become the first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore 'through reservations alone'.

Updated: December 1, 2021 1:33:55 pm
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, mohanlal in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham stillMohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has reportedly been made at the cost of Rs 100 crore. (Photo: Ashirvad Cinemas/YouTube)

The makers of the upcoming period drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham are quite upbeat about the advanced bookings that the film is generating at the box office. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who has played the lead role in the film, on Wednesday shared some numbers regarding its pre-release ticket sales.

According to Mohanlal, the film has made Rs 100 crore prior to its theatrical release this week. “The first Indian movie to enter the 100 crore club worldwide through reservations alone,” read a statement on the poster shared by Mohanlal on Twitter.

Also Read |Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: 25 years in the making, Mohanlal film competed with a Mammootty-starrer on same subject

“Worldwide releasing in 4100 screens with 16000 shows per day,” he added.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor held on to a theatrical release for the film, as opposed to releasing it on streaming. Earlier, Antony had claimed that he was considering giving the film a direct-to-OTT release as the environment at the box office was not conducive to protecting his financial interests. It was Kerala’s Minister for Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy Saji Cherian who met Antony and convinced him to release the film in theatres, in an attempt to help the industry bounce back after the pandemic.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film’s star-studded cast includes Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhudheva, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will release in cinemas on December 2.

