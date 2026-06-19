Mohanlal, Mammotty and Prithviraj welcome Kerala Budget proposals for cinema sector

Mohanlal and Mammootty thanked the Kerala government for the measures announced for the Malayalam film industry.

Leading Malayalam actors and directors on Friday welcomed the Kerala Budget’s proposals to grant industry status to cinema and establish an international film city.

The state Budget proposes the J C Daniel International Film City-Chitranagaram project in Kochi with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.

It announced steps to grant industry status to cinema, establish anti-piracy mechanisms, create a permanent venue for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and allocate Rs 1 crore for the construction of a memorial for late actor Salim Kumar in Ernakulam.

In a Facebook post, actor Mohanlal welcomed the government’s decision to announce projects such as a cultural park and other initiatives aimed at supporting the film industry.