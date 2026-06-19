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Mohanlal, Mammotty and Prithviraj welcome Kerala Budget proposals for cinema sector
The state Budget proposes the J C Daniel International Film City-Chitranagaram project in Kochi with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.
Leading Malayalam actors and directors on Friday welcomed the Kerala Budget’s proposals to grant industry status to cinema and establish an international film city.
The state Budget proposes the J C Daniel International Film City-Chitranagaram project in Kochi with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.
It announced steps to grant industry status to cinema, establish anti-piracy mechanisms, create a permanent venue for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and allocate Rs 1 crore for the construction of a memorial for late actor Salim Kumar in Ernakulam.
In a Facebook post, actor Mohanlal welcomed the government’s decision to announce projects such as a cultural park and other initiatives aimed at supporting the film industry.
He said the proposed measures would provide fresh momentum and growth opportunities for the sector.
“The announcement that steps will be taken to treat cinema as an industry will provide fresh hope to thousands of film workers,” he said, while thanking Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh.
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Mammootty also thanked the government for the measures announced for the Malayalam film industry.
“Thanks to the new government for all the benefits promised to the Malayalam film industry. May everything be implemented quickly,” he said in a social media post.
Prithviraj Sukumaran described the announcement of a film city in Kochi in the name of J C Daniel and the decision to grant industry status to cinema as measures that filled him with happiness, pride and confidence.
He welcomed the proposal to establish an anti-piracy cell, expressing hope that it would serve as a protective shield for the film industry.
The actor-producer said other announcements, including a permanent venue for the International Film Festival of Kerala, were valuable initiatives for the cinema sector.
Tovino Thomas said the government’s decision to consider the long-pending demand for industry status was a recognition of the thousands of people employed in the film industry.
He welcomed the proposed J C Daniel Film City, as well, saying it would strengthen Kerala’s position on the country’s cinematic map.
Tovino described the proposed anti-piracy cell as a necessary initiative and congratulated the government on the measures announced in the Budget.
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