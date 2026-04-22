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Mohanlal-Mammootty’s Patriot asked to change villain’s name resembling politician’s son? Producer clarifies
Several unverified reports recently claimed the CBFC has demanded that the villain's name be changed in the Mohanlal–Mammootty starrer Patriot because it allegedly resembles that of the son of a prominent politician.
With the release of director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot right around the corner, Malayalam cinema is gearing up for the biggest cinematic celebration of the year, which marks the on-screen reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty. Although they had briefly shared the screen in Ranjith’s Mammootty-starrer Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty, where Mohanlal appeared in a cameo as himself, it was Joshiy’s Twenty:20 (2008) that was the last time the two headlined a project together. Hence, fans of both stars are excited to see them together yet again after 17 years.
Also starring Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, Rajiv Menon, and Zarin Shihab in key roles, Patriot is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday, May 1. While the clock ticks down, certain rumours have cropped up claiming that Patriot has had a run-in with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
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Producer on Patriot-CBFC controversy
Several unverified reports mentioned that the CBFC has suggested alterations to certain aspects of the film, deeming them potentially controversial. They also claimed that the board has demanded changing the villain’s name because it allegedly resembles that of the son of a prominent politician, among a few other changes.
However, Patriot’s producer, Anto Joseph, has now stepped forward to clarify the controversy. Categorically denying claims that the board demanded a change in the villain’s name, Anto informed Onmanorama that while the CBFC suggested a few minor adjustments in the movie, they were limited and did not affect the soul of Patriot.
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‘Patriot not designed just for stars’
During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, director Mahesh Narayanan offered further insights into the film. Mentioning that he gave the script predominant importance, he noted that it wasn’t “designed just for stars.”
He added, “I wouldn’t call it a Mammootty-Mohanlal film. It’s a Mammootty film with several other important characters. The thought that I was making a ‘Mammootty-Mohanlal’ movie happened much later. It was always script first.”
How Mohanlal became a part of Patriot
Revealing how Mohanlal came on board a movie headlined by Mammootty, Mahesh recalled, “Anto Joseph and I happened to visit the office of Aashirvad Cinemas to meet producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal sir was there as well. It was Lal sir who asked if I could narrate the script to him, and he said yes. They’d all been trying for a long time to bring Lal sir and Mammukka together, so you can imagine the feeling! I could make out from Antony’s relieved expression that what was beginning to happen was indeed something special.”
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