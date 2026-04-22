Mohanlal-Mammootty’s Patriot asked to change villain’s name resembling politician’s son? Producer clarifies

With the release of director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot right around the corner, Malayalam cinema is gearing up for the biggest cinematic celebration of the year, which marks the on-screen reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty. Although they had briefly shared the screen in Ranjith’s Mammootty-starrer Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty, where Mohanlal appeared in a cameo as himself, it was Joshiy’s Twenty:20 (2008) that was the last time the two headlined a project together. Hence, fans of both stars are excited to see them together yet again after 17 years.

Also starring Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, Rajiv Menon, and Zarin Shihab in key roles, Patriot is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday, May 1. While the clock ticks down, certain rumours have cropped up claiming that Patriot has had a run-in with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).