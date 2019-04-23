Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and others cast their vote

Actor Mohanlal on Tuesday cast his ballot as voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections began. Sharing a photo of his inked finger, he wrote, “Voting is our democratic right and responsibility. I have exercised my right, so should all of you. Every vote counts! #Elections2019.”

Tovino Thomas, last seen in Lucifer, took to his official Twitter handle to request people to exercise their right to vote. “Voting is not just our RIGHT, It’s our RESPONSIBILITY !! #castyourvote #choosetherightone #forabetterfuture #bearesponsiblecitizen #loksabhaelections2019,” he wrote on Twitter along with a photo of his inked finger.

Mammootty was thronged by people at the polling booth as he cast his vote. He was photographed with Left front’s candidate from Ernakulam, P Rajeev and United front candidate Hibi Eden.

Another actor who joined the bandwagon of actors who have cast their vote is Mugdha Godse. The Fashion actor tweeted, “And we did it…#vote #LokSabhaEelctions2019.”

ഞാൻ എൻ്റെ പൗരാവകാശം വിനിയോഗിച്ചു. നിങ്ങളും വിനിയോഗിക്കുക.

Voting is our democratic right and responsibility. I have exercised my right, so should all of you. Every vote counts!#Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/yYQXhjDoGq — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 23, 2019

Kerala: Veteran actors Mammootty and Mohanlal cast their votes in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram respectively. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/qwrr4JfQcV — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Voting began at 7 am on Tuesday as 116 constituencies across 15 states and union territories go to polls in the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan and many other celebrities from the entertainment industry urged people to come out in huge numbers to vote.

In phase 1 and phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections, many actors including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith and Trisha among others were spotted at the polling booth. They even shared photos of their inked fingers on social media to motivate their fans to cast their vote.

