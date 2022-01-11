Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas break silence, express solidarity with Kerala sexual assault survivor

The latest statement from the woman actor who survived the abduction and sexual assault in 2017 has gathered a lot of support in the Malayalam film industry. A day after the survivor’s statement to keep the fight for justice made headlines, the who’s who of Malayalam cinema expressed solidarity with her.

Mohanlal endorsed the survivor’s note on his Instagram story and captioned it “Respect.” Mammootty did the same with the caption, “With you.” Young actors such as Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya, among many others, have re-posted the statement of the survivor as a sign of solidarity. Prithviraj, Parvathy, Supriya Menon and many other women members of Malayalam cinema also showed their support to the survivor.

The survivor’s note marked her first attempt to publicly acknowledge the crime that was committed against her, in a short but powerful note, she explained how she defeated the victim mentality and developed a survivor’s mindset.

The top stars of the Malayalam film industry throwing their weight behind the survivor call to mind the rally organised in Kochi in February 2017 to seek justice. All the leading names of Malayalam cinema were in attendance as they vowed to provide all the support that was needed by the survivor in her fight for justice. The event was even attended by Dileep, who claimed that he considered the survivor as his family while expressing shock and demanding justice. The investigating officers, however, later arrested Dileep for allegedly masterminding the whole attack against the survivor to settle his personal score. He spent about 85 days in jail as part of the investigation.

Following Dileep’s arrest, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) disowned him and even cancelled his membership. Mohanlal courted controversy by reinstating Dileep’s membership after he took over the reins of AMMA. He received a lot of heat for this controversial move and leading to a slew of resignations from women members of the organisation.

Dileep is now in more trouble than before amid various allegations, including his alleged plot to kill the investigating officer of the case.