Mohanlal, Mammootty dreamt of acting in films directed by Malayalam cinema’s biggest superstar; but fate made them carry his body instead

No matter how many years have passed, Prem Nazir will remain one of the most glorious names in the annals of Malayalam cinema. Yes, the industry has witnessed actors far more talented than him, and yes, there have been stars who minted more money at the box office than he did. However, making an entire populace fall in love with an art is no easy feat, and Nazir achieved it. He drew in mammoth crowds to theatres when cinema was yet to be in vogue. In fact, there’s no exaggeration in saying that Prem Nazir walked so his successors, including Mohanlal and Mammootty, could run.

Also, it’s almost impossible for Malayalam cinema to imagine another actor appearing in an astounding 720 films in the lead role during their career. Often described by his colleagues and fans as a gentleman-actor, Nazir also never thought twice about lending a helping hand to those in need, no matter who they were, thus making him a superstar in real life, too.

Must Read | Rajinikanth’s incomplete Malayalam film was shelved due to Gulf War after seven days of shoot, he was ready to do it for free

Even while reigning over commercial Malayalam cinema, Prem Nazir did not shy away from acting in movies with socio-political relevance and those that explored his acting abilities. For every CID Nazir (1971), Taxi Car (1972), Aromalunni (1972), and Kannappanunni (1977), he also did an Iruttinte Athmavu (1967), Kallichellamma (1969), Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), and Vida Parayum Munpe (1981).

Yet, Nazir did not hesitate to step away from the limelight when the time was right. By the late 1970s, he began playing supporting roles in movies headlined by the new generation of stars like Jayan, Sukumaran, and Soman, and even later in films starring Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Prem Nazir appeared in a whopping 720 films as a lead actor. (Express archive photo) Prem Nazir appeared in a whopping 720 films as a lead actor. (Express archive photo)

Political entry and last leg of career

However, by the mid-1980s, Prem Nazir significantly reduced the number of films. Meanwhile, he also entered politics and, in 1987, even joined the Congress (I), according to an India Today report from the time. In tandem, the dream of stepping into film direction also blossomed in his heart, and Nazir began making efforts in that regard. With both Mohanlal and Mammootty agreeing to act, his directorial dreams gained momentum. Thus, Nazir began planning two projects: one starring Mohanlal and the other starring Mammootty.

Now, he needed writers who could provide him with good scripts for his first two films. He approached two of the most acclaimed and successful young writers of the era: Sreenivasan and Dennis Joseph. While Sreenivasan had by then become a star by penning evergreen hits like Aram + Aram Kinnaram, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, TP Balagopalan MA, and Nadodikkattu, Dennis was still basking in the blockbuster successes of movies like Nirakkoottu, Shyama, Rajavinte Makan, New Delhi, and Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar.

Story continues below this ad

Prem Nazir with Sheela in Naadan Pennu. (Express archive photo) Prem Nazir with Sheela in Naadan Pennu. (Express archive photo)

Blockbuster writers agreed to work on Prem Nazir’s movies for free

Recalling their meeting, Dennis Joseph shared during an episode of Safari TV’s Charithram Enniloode programme, “At that time, Nazir sir wasn’t active in films and had entered politics. We hadn’t worked together either till then. Hence, I wondered why he called me. He said he was planning to direct two films: one starring Mammootty and the other with Mohanlal. Both of them had agreed to give him dates. Mentioning that Sreenivasan was writing the film for Mohanlal, he requested me to write the Mammooty movie. I felt very happy: ‘Prem Nazir, a living legend, was asking me to write for him!’ For me, it felt like the ultimate recognition.”

Once he agreed, Nazir immediately wrote a cheque for an advance amount and gave it to Dennis. “I initially accepted it out of formality and respect. Then I requested him to take it back. ‘I can’t take money from Prem Nazir. Had someone else been the producer, I would have taken it. But not you. I will write for you whenever you want,’ I told him. Nazir sir was very touched. He said even Sreenivasan told him the same thing. He was happy that young people like us respected him even while he was no longer active in cinema,” Dennis added.

Prem Nazir’s unrealised dream

However, the Malayalam cinema icon couldn’t realise his dream of donning a director’s hat. Almost six months after his meeting with Dennis, Prem Nazir passed away. He breathed his last on January 16, 1989, at a nursing home in Madras (now Chennai). When Nazir’s mortal remains arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, people from all walks of life flocked to the capital city to catch a final glimpse of their beloved Nithyaharitha Nayakan (Evergreen Hero), as he was often referred to, and bid him a final goodbye.

Although he left without fulfilling his dream of directing movies featuring Mohanlal and Mammootty, it was they, who had by then become the new superstars of Malayalam cinema, who carried Prem Nazir’s body on their shoulders. Following a public viewing at the VJT Hall in the city, his body was taken to his home at Chirayankeezhu. He was laid to rest at the Kattumurakkal Juma Masjid in his hometown.