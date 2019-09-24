Mohanlal’s Lucifer will be a trilogy, reveals Prithviraj

The who’s who of the film industry on Sunday gathered at a posh hotel in Cochin to celebrate the success streak of superstar Mohanlal. His film Lucifer, which released earlier this year, became a landmark in his decorated career as it went onto smash box office records of the Malayalam film industry.

Lucifer marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, who helmed the film from Murali Gopy’s script. It followed the efforts of a charismatic local political leader to protect his family after the demise of his foster father. However, there is more to him than meets the eye. In the end, it is revealed that the true identity of Mohanlal’s character is Khureshi Ab’raam, a dreaded gangster.

Following the huge success of Lucifer, the filmmakers announced a sequel titled Empuraan. On Sunday’s event, however, Prithviraj and Murali Gopy revealed that another installment of the franchise is in the works.

According to reports, Prithviraj claimed that Murali’s story of Lucifer was so sprawling that he even considered making it an 11-episode series for a streaming platform. The third film is said to explore a much darker theme in the Lucifer series.

The pre-production work of Empuraan is in progress. The movie will go on the floors during the second half of 2020. Before joining the sets of this film, Mohanlal will complete the shooting of Barroz – Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, which will mark his debut as a director.

Mohanlal has collaborated with My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jijo Punnoose for the project. He will make Barroz as a 3D film starring some international actors.

On Sunday’s event, Mohanlal introduced young musician Lydian Nadhaswaram, who is just 13, as the music composer of Barroz.

Billed as a children’s fantasy drama, Barroz will star popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo.