Mohanlal’s Lucifer to release in over 1500 screens

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Lucifer was cleared by the censor board without any cuts paving the way for its worldwide release later this month.

Malayalam film Lucifer has been dubbed in Tamil and Hindi, and all versions will be released simultaneously on March 28. It’s worth noting that Manju Warrier has dubbed her own lines in Tamil for the first time.

The upcoming revenge drama will mark the directorial debut of actor-producer Prithviraj, which is one of the reasons for the film’s solid pre-release hype. It also boasts of an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Nyla Usha, Bala and Sachin Khedekar among others.

The main cast and crew will be heading to Abu Dhabi, where a grand pre-release promotional event has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The full theatrical trailer of the movie will also be unveiled during the event.