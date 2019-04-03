Mohanlal’s Lucifer poster irks Kerala police

A new promotional poster of Lucifer that was released by Mohanlal on Tuesday to celebrate the box office success of the film has courted controversy. The poster showing a handcuffed Mohanlal resting his foot on the chest of a police officer has drawn flak from the Kerala Police Association (KPA).

The KPA has sent a written complaint to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding action against the filmmakers for allegedly painting police in a poor light. “This advertisement also has a title which sends a wrong message to people. No action against such posters undoubtedly creates lawlessness. Earlier, criminals were attacking police, but nowadays our youth is also involved in such criminal acts,” read a portion of the complaint, according to Deccan Chronicle.

The poster also features a punchline from the film that roughly translates to: How dare you touch my boys?

“Scenes showing the usage of tobacco and liquor and not wearing helmets have statutory warnings displayed on the screens and posters. The scenes and posters showing an attack against police should also be made illegal,” the complaint added.

The poster was released by the filmmakers to announce that Lucifer is keeping the cash registers ringing at 4000 screens worldwide.

Lucifer, which is the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, has reportedly collected Rs 50 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.