Lucifer: Mohanlal holds the gaze in these new photos

One of the most anticipated films of Mollywood, Lucifer is all set to hit the screens later this month. This film is the directorial debut of Prithviraj and has already generated a lot of hype. From the teaser, the film looked like a political thriller.

Some behind the scenes stills from the making of Lucifer have been released. Check out the photos below:

Written by Murali Gopy, the film boasts of an ensemble cast which includes Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead and Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles. Actors Kalabhavan Shajon, Sai Kumar, director Fazil, Sunil Sugatha, Thara Kalyan, Praveena Thomas and Mala Parvathy will be seen playing supporting characters in the film.

The shooting of the film was done in various places in Kerala like Ernakulam, Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram and some portions were also shot in Mumbai, Lakshwadeep and Russia.

Sujith Vasudevan will be cranking the camera for Lucifer while Samjith will be overseeing the editing. Stephen Devassy has been roped in for composing the music for the film.

The film is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.