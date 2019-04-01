Lucifer box office collection Day 4: Mohanlal starrer garners positive response from audience

Lucifer, directed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, had a great start at the box office. The film has been received well by the audience as well as critics.

Prithviraj’s directorial debut is also dominating the box office in Kerala in the first week of its release.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sai Kumar and Fazil among others.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is playing the antagonist in Lucifer.

Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, the film was released on March 28.

Speaking about his experience of working with Prithviraj, Mohanlal earlier said, “I saw a spark in the script written by Murali Gopy and when Prithviraj narrated it, I realised that he can do it. And he has succeeded doing that. From my experience as an actor, I am very happy with the film. All the characters in the film were well looked after by our director Prithviraj.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “For me, the most interesting thing about Lucifer was its attempt to broad-base its appeal via casting choices, to make it a pan-Indian movie: Vivek Oberoi has a large role, there is an item number in Hindi, a long action sequence is set in Mumbai, a bunch of Russian hoods go bang-bang, and, what do you know, even Shakti Kapoor pops up in a blink-and-miss cameo.”