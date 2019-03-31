Lucifer box office collection Day 3: Mohanlal starrer is off to a fine start

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is dominating the box office in Kerala in its first weekend.

The intense political drama, also starring Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Nyla Usha among others, has garnered a largely positive response from critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a mixed review. Shubhra wrote, “No surprise that Lucifer is a fanboy tribute to eternal superstar Mohanlal, who is in one of his several In and As roles, embellished with swelling background music, and reverential slo-mo takes. What else can you expect when you have Mohanlal to play with?”

She added, “For me, the most interesting thing about Lucifer was its attempt to broad-base its appeal via casting choices, to make it a pan-Indian movie: Vivek Oberoi has a large role, there is an item number in Hindi, a long action sequence is set in Mumbai, a bunch of Russian hoods go bang-bang, and, what do you know, even Shakti Kapoor pops up in a blink-and-miss cameo.”

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Manju Warrier said, “Lucifer is getting a positive response. The audience is also sharing interesting observations regarding the movie. The confidence that Raju (Prithviraj) had while shooting the movie and the way he handled the movie gave confidence and hope to all of us.”

“We commit to every movie with the hope and prayer that it should turn out to be a hit. But the result depends upon the tastes and attitude of the audience. When a movie is welcomed wholeheartedly by the audience, it gives us immense pleasure,” she added.