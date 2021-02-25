Mohanlal liked Drishyam 3 climax, reveals Jeethu Joseph

Ever since the release of Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph has been asked the same question repeatedly — when is he making the third part of Mohanlal-starrer thriller? At a press event at Kottayam Press Club in Kerala, while the director didn’t give a direct answer, he made it clear that he may make Drishyam 3 sooner than the time he took to make Drishyam 2.

“Honestly, after Drishyam, I thought there was no possibility for the second part. But, in 2015, when I tried doing the script, it clicked. Likewise, I can’t guarantee Drishyam 3 will happen at this moment. If I get a good story, I will definitely do part 3. But, I won’t do it purely for profits. I will only do it if I am convinced that I have a good story at hand,” Jeethu told the media.

He also noted that he has already conceived the ending of the next sequel. However, the fate of the third film depends on whether or not he comes up with an engaging beginning and middle that would enhance the ending. “I have the climax of Drishyam 3 but only the climax. When I narrated it to Mohanlal, he also liked it. But, for the film to reach this climax, many things have to fall in place. There is no obligation to make the third film. I will try, if it doesn’t work out, I will let it go,” he said, playing it cool.

After Drishyam release in 2013, he took two years to start writing Drishyam 2 and nearly another five years to take it on the floors. However, he may not take that long for the third part. “In any case, the third part will not happen anytime soon. At least it will take about 3 years for me to make it happen. It is not easy,” he added.