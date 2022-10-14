Mohanlal joins the Diwali race with Monster. Here’s the release date

As expected, Mohanlal’s upcoming crime thriller Monster is set to hit screens for Diwali. The Malayalam superstar took to Twitter to share the release date of the film. The movie, directed by Vysakh and written by Udaykrishna, is set to be released on October 21. The actor also announced that the film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

#Monster censored with U/A Certificate Releasing worldwide on 21st October 2022 pic.twitter.com/kRA9Z7A6Re — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 13, 2022

The trailer of Monster, which was unveiled on October 9, features Mohanlal as a mysterious man named Lucky Singh, who is hunted by cops. The promo hints that the film is about an unknown assassin on a mission to take on another monster.

Other than Mohanlal, Monster has Lena, Honey Rose, Siddique, and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles. The film also marks the Mollywood debut of Telugu star Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of Mohan Babu. It has music by Deepak Dev.

Monster has created huge expectations among fans as it brings back the Mohanlal and Vysakh combo, which made one of the biggest hits of the Malayalam industry, Pulimurugan.

Mohanlal was last seen in 12th Man, which was directed by Dirshyam-fame Jeethu Joseph. The film was widely appreciated by critics for its gripping screenplay. Mohanlal has many other projects in the pipeline including Alone, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Ram: Part 1, L2: Empuraan, and another untitled film with Jeethu Joseph.