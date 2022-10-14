scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Mohanlal joins the Diwali race with Monster. Here’s the release date

Mohanlal is playing a sardar in the upcoming film Monster, which has got a UA certificate from the censor board.

MonsterMohanlal in Monster.

As expected, Mohanlal’s upcoming crime thriller Monster is set to hit screens for Diwali. The Malayalam superstar took to Twitter to share the release date of the film. The movie, directed by Vysakh and written by Udaykrishna, is set to be released on October 21. The actor also announced that the film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

The trailer of Monster, which was unveiled on October 9, features Mohanlal as a mysterious man named Lucky Singh, who is hunted by cops. The promo hints that the film is about an unknown assassin on a mission to take on another monster.

Other than Mohanlal, Monster has Lena, Honey Rose, Siddique, and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles. The film also marks the Mollywood debut of Telugu star Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of Mohan Babu. It has music by Deepak Dev.

ALSO READ |‘The complete actor’ is not just a sobriquet, but Mohanlal’s legacy

Monster has created huge expectations among fans as it brings back the Mohanlal and Vysakh combo, which made one of the biggest hits of the Malayalam industry, Pulimurugan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

Mohanlal was last seen in 12th Man, which was directed by Dirshyam-fame Jeethu Joseph. The film was widely appreciated by critics for its gripping screenplay. Mohanlal has many other projects in the pipeline including Alone, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Ram: Part 1, L2: Empuraan, and another untitled film with Jeethu Joseph.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:59:15 pm
Next Story

UK Finance Minister cuts short his trip to Washington, flies back for crunch talks over tax plans

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Karwa Chauth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement