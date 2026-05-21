Drishyam 3 ending explained: Georgekutty’s last move and what Geetha’s final words mean for franchise

For thirteen years across two films, Mohanlal’s cable operator turned accidental criminal Georgekutty simply stayed one step ahead: of the police, of Varun’s family, of every threat that came for his own. Drishyam 3, which released in theatres on Thursday, asks a question the earlier films never had to: what happens when the man who outthought everyone finally runs out of moves to make against himself?

The 2013 original introduced Georgekutty as a self-educated cable TV operator in rural Kerala. When his elder daughter Anju accidentally kills Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, during an assault attempt, Georgekutty builds covers it up so carefully that the police cannot find a crack in it. He creates a false timeline for his family, relocates the body, disposes of Varun’s car, and eventually hides the remains beneath a newly constructed police station, reasoning that no investigator would ever think to look there.

Drishyam 2, which arrived on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021, picked up exactly where the first film ended. A previously unknown witness surfaces and leads the police back to the station. They dig, and find skeletal remains, resulting in the family arrest for the second time. The climax reveals that Georgekutty had seen this coming years in advance and had already prepared a counter-move. His family walks free once more. The case stays officially unsolved, but the town knows, Varun’s parents know, and Georgekutty himself cannot stop knowing what he has done.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 movie review: A close shave for Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph as Georgekutty battles himself

SPOILER ALERT!

What happens in Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is set roughly four and a half years after the second film. Georgekutty has moved into a new chapter of his life. Now a theater owner and film producer, he has made a film loosely drawn from the events that defined his family’s life. The movie becomes a hit and in doing so, pulls the spotlight directly back onto him.

As both traditional media and social media begin drawing connections between the film and Georgekutty’s real past, his mental state starts to crack. He grows increasingly paranoid, unable to read the room he is standing in, unable to distinguish between a genuine threat and his own fear. One night he sees a light moving across his property and finds someone digging in his courtyard. The man doing the digging turns out to be Sahadevan, the constable from the first film who had spent years trying to prove Georgekutty guilty. Dismissed from the police force and now an alcoholic, Sahadevan is still operating, but no longer on his own initiative. Someone is funding him and giving him direction from behind the scenes.

That someone is Prabhakar, Varun’s father, played by Siddique. Prabhakar has spent years quietly running a conspiracy against the family. He is also responsible for repeatedly sabotaging Anju’s marriage prospects.

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Running through all of this is a thread the earlier films only brushed against, the psychological cost of what the family has been carrying. Geetha Prabhakar’s mental health has deteriorated visibly. The two families are not enemies locked in a clean thriller narrative. They are people who have been slowly damaged by the same event, from opposite sides of it. Drishyam 3 spends more time sitting inside that damage than any instalment before it.

The ending

Prabhakar decides Anju must answer for his son’s death. Rather than pursue a legal case, he fabricates a fresh crime around her, keeping Georgekutty busy with old legal tangles so he stays blind to what is really being planned. When Georgekutty figures it out, he dismantles the setup from within, rearranging the planted evidence and, in a deeply unsettling move, injuring his own daughter to make her look like the wronged party. But winning has stopped meaning anything to him. He cuts a deal: prison for Varun’s death, in return for his family never being touched again. Prabhakar gets a warning too, the evidence Georgekutty holds does not disappear with him. Then he surrenders.

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Is there a Drishyam 4?

Jeethu Joseph had maintained for months leading up to the release that Drishyam 3 was meant to conclude the story. In multiple interviews, he consistently said a fourth instalment would only happen if the narrative genuinely demanded it, not merely because of box office success.

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Georgekutty’s arrest brings the long-running case to something resembling a conclusion, but the film’s final moments suggest the family’s troubles are far from over. In the closing scene, Prabhakar turns to Geetha and asks whether she is finally at peace. However, she is not. She wants Anju to face consequences for what she did to their son. But the implication is clear enough, the arrest of the father does not close the case against the daughter, and Geetha’s unfinished grief has just found a new direction to travel in.

Whether Georgekutty, from inside a prison cell, can do anything about what is coming for his family is the question the film leaves hanging. If Drishyam 4 happens, that is almost certainly where it begins.