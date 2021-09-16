Mohanlal joins the sets of Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man, watch video

Malayalam star Mohanlal on Wednesday joined the sets of director Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film 12th Man. Jeethu shared a short video on social media welcoming Mohanlal to the sets.

12th Man marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with Jeethu Joseph. The duo first collaborated on the crime thriller Drishyam, which became a big hit at the box office. And they collaborated again for the sequel Drishyam 2, which was released earlier this year. Before Drishyam 2, the duo was shooting for an action thriller titled Ram. However, that project came to a halt following the outbreak of Covid-19. The film’s production has been put on hold as the filmmakers are reportedly waiting for the right time to travel abroad to resume the shooting.

Mohanlal recently finished shooting for Bro Daddy. It is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial outing with Mohanlal after Lucifer. Besides directing it, he has also played an important character in it. The film also stars Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir.

After completing 12th Man, Mohanlal will join the sets of director Shaji Kaila’s next. The film is set to go on the floors in October this year. Meanwhile, he also has a film with director VA Shrikumar Menon, who directed him in Odiyan.