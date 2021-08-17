Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man goes on floors, see photos

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film 12th Man was launched on Tuesday, which is also the first day of the Chingam month according to the Malayalam calendar. Wishing his followers on this auspicious day, Mohanlal also shared a few pictures from the launch of the film.

The film went on the floors with a customary puja, without the presence of Mohanlal as he’s shooting for another film in Hyderabad. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and actor Unni Mukundan among others were in attendance.

12th Man marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with Jeethu Joseph. The duo first collaborated on the crime thriller Drishyam, which became a big hit at the box office. And they collaborated again for the sequel Drishyam 2, which was released earlier this year directly on Amazon Prime Video. Before Drishyam 2, the duo was shooting for an action thriller titled Ram. However, that project came to a halt following the outbreak of coronavirus. The film’s production has been put on hold as the filmmakers are reportedly waiting for the right time to travel abroad to resume the shooting.

Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for Bro Daddy. Prithviraj Sukumaran is directing the film, besides playing an important character in it. The film also stars Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir.

The production work on Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz is also underway.

Mohanlal is now waiting for the release of his period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, whose release has been postponed indefinitely owing to the pandemic.

Mohanlal’s Aaraattu, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, is also ready for release.