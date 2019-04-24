Mohanlal’s Ittimani Made in China and Big Brother launched

Two new films of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal went on the floors on Wednesday. Ittimani: Made in China and Big Brother were launched today following customary puja ceremonies. Mohanlal took to social media to share the news along with pictures from the events.

Advertising

Ittimani: Made in China was announced last year in October. Mohanlal will start shooting for the film from Thursday in Thrissur. The film is helmed by directors Jibi and Joju and is bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor. The title poster that was released earlier featured a laughing Buddha.

In Ittimani: Made in China, Mohanlal is said to play the role of a Thrissur native. Even as the majority of the shooting will happen in Thrissur, the film’s crew will also, reportedly, shoot some portions in Singapore.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar was also present at the film launch event. She is playing an important role in the comedy-drama. This will be her first collaboration with Mohanlal in 34 years. The actors’ previous collaboration was Koodum Thedi, which came out in 1985.

Advertising

In the meantime, Big Brother marks Mohanlal’s reunion with director Siddique. It is Mohanlal’s third film with Siddique after Vietnam Colony (1992) and Ladies and Gentlemen (2013).

Mohanlal is currently basking in the success of his latest film Lucifer. The directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran set the box office on fire when it released last month. It became the first Malayalam film to gross Rs 100 crore worldwide within 10 days of its release.

Mohanlal has completed shooting for Priyadarshan’s period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and KV Anand’s Kaappaan. Both films are in the post-production stage.

Recently, Mohanlal also announced that he will make his directorial debut with Barroz, a 3-D film with a Portuguese backdrop.