Mohanlal: It’s very rare for an actor to get to do a movie like Monster

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is quite excited about his upcoming film, Monster. In a video message to his fans, the star explained why he thinks Monster is a rare film to happen in a career of an actor.

“I think this film is special for an actor. This film has a lot of surprising elements. All films have those but the very subject of this film is very special. Perhaps, this could be the first time in Malayalam cinema that a movie on a such subject is attempted so boldly. The screenplay of this film is the hero and the villain. I can only tell this much about the film. It’s very rare for an actor to get to do such movies. I’m very happy to have acted in this film,” Mohanlal said.

In Monster, Mohanlal plays the role of a Sikh named Lucky Singh, who speaks excellent Malayalam. The trailer suggested the film was a crime thriller and Lucky Singh was about to send the police department sends into a tailspin with his master plan.

My take on the ‘Monster’ experience. In theatres from the 21st of October 2022.#Monster pic.twitter.com/ZK01FIegFc — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 18, 2022

Monster is directed by Vysakh from a script written by Uday Krishna. Mohanlal, Vysakh and Uday Krishna had previously delivered a blockbuster Pulimurugan, which became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film also stars Sidhique, Manchu Lakshmi, Honey Rose, Ganesh Kumar, Lena, and Sudev Nair.

As per reports, Monster has also run into rough weather in the Gulf region. The film was not cleared for public screening after the censor board allegedly objected to the film’s LGBTQ references. The film, which is due in cinemas this Friday, will not release in the Gulf on the same day. It’s a big setback for filmmakers as the Gulf region is one of the biggest foreign markets for Malayalam cinema.