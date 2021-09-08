Mohanlal is excited to work with director Shaji Kailas after 12 years

September 8, 2021 1:46:58 pm
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday announced his new film, which will mark his reunion with director Shaji Kailas after a gap of more than a decade.
“It’s with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years (sic),” Mohanlal tweeted.
Shaji Kailas is known for his unapologetic, out-and-out masala entertainers. And he has directed Mohanlal in seven films in the past, including popular movies such as Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham. The actor-director duo’s last collaboration was Red Chillies, which came out in 2009.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently finished shooting for Bro Daddy, which is helmed by Prithviraj. “Done! #2ndDirectorial! It’s been such a joy to watch him have so much fun in front of the camera! Red heart Thank you cheta @Mohanlal #AnthonyPerumbavoor for having so much faith and conviction in me, thanks to a fantastic cast, and a superb crew! (sic),” Prithviraj had tweeted earlier this week.
Bro Daddy is Prithviraj’s second consecutive directorial outing with Mohanlal. He had earlier made his debut as a director with box office hit Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.
Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The period drama, which has been delayed by more than a year, is written and directed by Priyadarshan.
Mohanlal’s Aaraattu, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, is also getting ready to hit the screens soon.
