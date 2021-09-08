Mohanlal is excited to work with director Shaji Kailas after 12 years

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday announced his new film, which will mark his reunion with director Shaji Kailas after a gap of more than a decade.

“It’s with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years (sic),” Mohanlal tweeted.

Shaji Kailas is known for his unapologetic, out-and-out masala entertainers. And he has directed Mohanlal in seven films in the past, including popular movies such as Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham. The actor-director duo’s last collaboration was Red Chillies, which came out in 2009.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently finished shooting for Bro Daddy, which is helmed by Prithviraj. “Done! #2ndDirectorial! It’s been such a joy to watch him have so much fun in front of the camera! Red heart Thank you cheta @Mohanlal #AnthonyPerumbavoor for having so much faith and conviction in me, thanks to a fantastic cast, and a superb crew! (sic),” Prithviraj had tweeted earlier this week.

Bro Daddy is Prithviraj’s second consecutive directorial outing with Mohanlal. He had earlier made his debut as a director with box office hit Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The period drama, which has been delayed by more than a year, is written and directed by Priyadarshan.

Mohanlal’s Aaraattu, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, is also getting ready to hit the screens soon.