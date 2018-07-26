Mohanlal accepts government invite to be chief guest at Kerala State Film Awards

Kerala State Film Awards will be held on August 8. Kerala State Film Awards will be held on August 8.

Even though several members of the Malayalam film industry wrote to the Kerala government, saying Mohanlal should not be invited as the Chief Guest of the annual state film awards, an invite was extended to him on Wednesday and he has accepted it.

Culture Minister AK Balan, on behalf of the Kerala government, officially extended the invite and it was accepted by the superstar, said sources.

The awards will be given away on August 8.

Balan and the state government got into high gear after half a dozen film centric organisations that matter in the Malayalam film industry expressed concerns that Mohanlal is being drawn into a needless controversy.

Renowned filmmaker Dr Biju was the first celebrity to publicly criticze the move to invite Mohanlal to the prestigious function and he submitted a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Balan on the same. Claiming to have the support of more than 100 members of the film fraternity, Biju issued a press statement requesting the government to not ‘belittle’ the winners’ achievements by making another actor give them the awards.

Mohanlal, who became the new president of AMMA in June, has been facing backlash ever since the film body announced that it was open to taking back Dileep, whose membership was revoked last year following his arrest in the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor. The decision has sparked widespread outrage and divided the industry.

(With inputs from PTI)

