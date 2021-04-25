Mohanlal gives a tour of his organic farm, encourages fans to opt for home-grown vegetables. Watch

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has found a way to stay close to nature even as he, like most of the country, is at home amid the rising Covid-19 cases. The Drishyam 2 star has shared on social media that he is spending his lockdown at his private organic farm. In a new video posted on his Facebook page, Mohanlal is seen visiting his farm, which is next to his house in Elamakkara, Kochi.

The close to four-minute-long video shows Mohanlal interacting with his gardener and walking around the farm as a soothing tune plays in the background (by Rahul Puthiyapurayil Raghavan). The superstar then shares the benefits of organic farming, asking fans to find ways to do it in their homes or terraces.

Mohanlal says that whenever he visits the farm, he eats only these vegetables, which range from bitter gourd, tomatoes to even corn. Captioning the video on his Facebook page, Mohanlal wrote, “Organic Farming during lockdown at my home. Thanks to my Team behind the lockdown videos (sic).”

On the work front, Mohanlal will be next seen in Unnikrishnan B directorial Aaraattu. The film’s teaser dropped online a few weeks ago, and got fans excited as it featured the superstar as the hero of the masses. Aaraattu marks Unnikrishnan’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Mr Fraud and Villian.

Earlier this year, Mohanlal’s thriller drama Drishyam 2 released on Amazon Prime Video. The Jeethu Joseph directorial, which is the sequel to his much-acclaimed 2013 movie, earned unanimous appreciation.

