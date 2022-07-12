Mohanlal gives a tour of his new luxury apartment, watch video

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has become a proud owner of a luxurious duplex apartment that is located in Kochi. Filmmaker Aneesh Upaasana recently released a video that was made during the flat’s housewarming ceremony, giving us a tour of the swanky house.

The highlight of the house is its grand interiors. “Suchitra and I are very particular about the aesthetics of the interior of the house,” Mohanlal said in the video.

Mohanlal revealed that his new house is the assimilation of two flats. He had bought the flats on the 15th and the 16 floors and turned them into a duplex home with interior staircases. His new house is about 900 square feet, located in Kundanoor in Kochi.

The house also seems to have some artefacts from Mohanlal’s movie Ittymaani: Made in China. The number plate on the scooter reads “2255”, which forms the punchline of Mohanlal’s popular dialogue in Rajavinte Makan.

On the career front, Mohanlal was last seen in director Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man. The detective story about an alcoholic cop solving the case of a woman’s mysterious death was released directly on a streaming platform. The film was panned by critics.

Mohanlal is now waiting for the release of Alone. The film is directed by Shaji Kailas, who came under fire over a dialogue directed at differently-abled children in his latest directorial outing, Kaduva.