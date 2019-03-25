Mohanlal flaunts his sculpted leg muscles

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been spending a significant amount of time at the gym and the results are starting to show. The 58-year-old star tweeted a couple of pictures of him working out at the gym. He has clearly made a lot of progress developing his leg muscles as his calves and thigh muscles look sculpted.

Mohanlal started hitting the gym to get in shape to play the role of Bhima in Randamoozham, which was based on M T Vasudevan Nair’s award-winning novel of the same name. It was projected as the most expensive Indian film ever made with an estimated budget of Rs 1000 crore. However, after a huge initial hype, the film hit a bump. The project went into cold storage after M T Vasudevan Nair withdrew his screenplay as he was not happy with the pace the filmmakers were working on the film.

Mohanlal, however, continued sweating it out at the gym to look the part of the 16th-century maritime warrior Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the fourth naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut in the 16th century. It will mark his 45th film with director Priyadarshan.

The shooting of the film with an ensemble star cast was wrapped recently. The post-production work is on.

Mohanlal is waiting for the release of Lucifer on March 28.