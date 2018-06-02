Mohanlal’s new workout video sets major fitness goals

Mohanlal is waiting for the release of his upcoming action flick Nerali. Mohanlal is waiting for the release of his upcoming action flick Nerali.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has proven time and again that “age is just a number.” On Saturday, he shared his new workout video as part of the ongoing celebrity fitness challenge initiated by Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to inspire more youngsters to take to fitness. Mohanlal had earlier shared another video with the caption, “Accepting #FitnessChallenge from @Ra_THORe for #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I invite @Suriya_offl @tarak9999 @PrithviOfficial to join #NewIndia – a healthy India.”

In the latest video, Mohanlal can be seen doing squats with weights on his shoulders. “My workout session towards #NewIndia – a healthy India. Appreciating @Ra_THORe for the initiative #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Expecting this chain to be continued for a healthy body and healthy soul. #fitness challenge,” tweeted the Odiyan star along with the video.

Earlier he had tweeted his workout picture asking, young south cinema stars Suriya, Jr NTR, and Prithviraj to take the fitness challenge. And Jr NTR was quick to oblige by sharing a sneak peek of his workout session.

My workout session towards #NewIndia – a healthy India. Appreciating @Ra_THORe for the initiative #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Expecting this chain to be continued for a healthy body and healthy soul. #FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/EN0XtdYJ8n — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 2, 2018

Mohanlal started hitting his gym regularly several months ago as he had to shed a lot of weight to play the younger version of his role in his upcoming film Odiyan. With the team of international fitness experts, he lost a massive 18 kgs in about 51 days. Odiyan director MA Shrikumar Menon said Mohanlal will continue to work on his fitness as he prepares to play Bheema in mega-project, titled The Mahabharata/ Randamoozham.

In the meantime, Mohanlal is waiting for the release of his upcoming action flick Nerali, which is helmed by filmmaker Ajoy Varma. The film also stars Parvatii Nair, Nadhiya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dileesh Potham among others. It is expected to hit the screens in the second week of June. Mohanlal is also preparing to host the Bigg Boss show in Malayalam.

