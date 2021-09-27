Mohanlal’s film with Shaji Kailas goes on floors

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film with Shaji Kailas went on floors on Monday with a customary puja ceremony.

“The Pooja for @aashirvadcine 30th film which is directed by Shaji Kailas was held today (sic),” Mohanlal tweeted along with pictures from the launch event.

The untitled project will mark Mohanlal’s reunion with Shaji Kailas after a gap of 12 years. Shaji is known for his unapologetic, out-and-out masala entertainers. And he has directed Mohanlal in seven films in the past, including popular movies such as Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham. The actor-director duo’s last collaboration was Red Chillies, which came out in 2009.

Mohanlal is currently camping in Idukki, shooting for his upcoming film 12th Man. Billed as a mystery thriller, the film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie also stars Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair, and Sshivada.

Before joining the sets of 12th Man earlier this month, Mohanlal had completed Bro Daddy, which is Prithviraj’s second consecutive directorial outing with Mohanlal. Prithviraj had earlier made his debut as a director with box office hit Lucifer (2019), starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Soon after completing 12th Man, Mohanlal will join Shaji Kailas’ movie in October. He also has a film with director VA Shrikumar Menon titled Mission Konkan.

Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The period drama, which has been delayed by more than a year, is written and directed by Priyadarshan. His other film Aaraattu, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, is also ready to hit the screens soon.