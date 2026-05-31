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Mohanlal film Drishyam 3 earns over Rs 219 cr globally, crosses Rs 100 cr in India
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal’s film continues its impressive theatrical run, inching closer to the Rs 220 crore mark at the global box office.
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 remains unstoppable at the box office, with the crime thriller enjoying a significant boost in collections over its second weekend. The film has continued to draw audiences across domestic and international markets, further cementing its position as one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of the year.
Drishyam 3 India collection
After maintaining steady momentum during the weekdays, Drishyam 3 witnessed a noticeable rise in footfalls over the weekend. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned a net collection of Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday across 2,570 shows in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 91.30 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 105.94 crore.
Drishyam 3 worldwide collection
Internationally, the thriller added another Rs 6 crore, pushing its overseas earnings to Rs 113.75 crore. With this, Drishyam 3 has amassed an impressive worldwide gross collection of Rs 219.69 crore.
Drishyam 3 language-wise collection
On Day 10, the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 continued to dominate the film’s box-office performance, contributing Rs 4.55 crore to the total India net collection with an impressive 45% occupancy across 1,892 shows. The dubbed versions also added to the tally, with the Telugu version earning Rs 0.20 crore from 400 shows at 18% occupancy, while the Tamil version collected Rs 0.20 crore with a stronger 31% occupancy across 171 shows. The Kannada version brought in Rs 0.10 crore from 107 shows, recording 18% occupancy.
Drishyam 3 occupancy details
Drishyam 3 maintained a strong grip at the box office on Saturday, recording an overall occupancy of 38.35%. The film witnessed a gradual rise in audience turnout as the day progressed, starting with 16.50% occupancy in morning shows and climbing to 33.42% in the afternoon. Evening shows registered a healthy 46.67% occupancy, while night shows saw the highest footfall of the day at 56.83%.
About Drishyam 3
Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 features an ensemble cast led by Mohanlal, who reprises his iconic role as Georgekutty. The film also stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in pivotal roles.
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