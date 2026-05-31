Mohanlal film Drishyam 3 earns over Rs 219 cr globally, crosses Rs 100 cr in India

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 remains unstoppable at the box office, with the crime thriller enjoying a significant boost in collections over its second weekend. The film has continued to draw audiences across domestic and international markets, further cementing its position as one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of the year.

Drishyam 3 India collection

After maintaining steady momentum during the weekdays, Drishyam 3 witnessed a noticeable rise in footfalls over the weekend. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned a net collection of Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday across 2,570 shows in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 91.30 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 105.94 crore.