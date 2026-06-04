Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam shoot halted? Tharun Moorthy clears the air on rumours

Director Tharun Moorthy took to Instagram on Thursday to deny reports claiming that the shoot of his upcoming Malayalam film Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, had been stopped due to “confusion in the script.” In a statement posted on his Instagram Story, Moorthy called the news completely false and said the team has been actively filming in Thodupuzha for the past 78 days.

“I am receiving many messages and calls regarding online news claiming that our shoot has been stopped due to confusion in the script. This is completely false,” he wrote. He acknowledged that rain and weather conditions in Thodupuzha had affected some plans but said the team was working through every challenge with enthusiasm.