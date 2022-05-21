Mohanlal treats fans to Alone teaser on his birthday. Watch here

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on his birthday treated fans to the teaser of his upcoming film, Alone. In the teaser, Mohanlal performs what appear to be martial arts, wearing an all-white outfit. While he is focused in his moves, we hear a voiceover that says, “The real heroes are always alone.” As the video comes to an end, we see the official poster of the film, which teases Mohanlal as a lone warrior.

While unveiling the title of the film, Mohanlal spoke about his collaborations with director Shaji Kailas. “Shaji and I have worked in several movies. Shaji’s heroes are always brave and strong. And real heroes are always alone. You will understand it when you watch this film,” he said.

Shaji Kailas, who is known for his unapologetic, out-and-out masala entertainers, has directed Mohanlal in seven films, including popular movies such as Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham. The actor-director duo’s last collaboration was Red Chillies, which came out in 2009. Alone marks Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas’ reunion after 12 years.

After Alone, Mohanlal is expected to shoot for director VA Shrikumar Menon’s next film, titled Mission Konkan. He is also seen in The 12th Man, which started streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar on Friday.