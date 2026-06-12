Farmer files police complaint against Drishyam 3 makers, Mohanlal over use of car number

With the blockbuster success of director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, Mohanlal has added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the only Malayalam lead actor to have three movies in the Rs 200 crore club and the Top 5 in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Drishyam 3 hits Rs 230 crore milestone globally

The movie has thus far grossed Rs 236.59 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, trailing only behind Manjummel Boys (Rs 241.03 crore), L2: Empuraan (Rs 266.81 crore), and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Rs 303.86 crore).

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