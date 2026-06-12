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Farmer files police complaint against Drishyam 3 makers, Mohanlal over use of car number
As Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 230 crore, an Idukki farmer has filed a police complaint against the makers for using his actual car number.
With the blockbuster success of director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, Mohanlal has added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the only Malayalam lead actor to have three movies in the Rs 200 crore club and the Top 5 in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.
Drishyam 3 hits Rs 230 crore milestone globally
The movie has thus far grossed Rs 236.59 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, trailing only behind Manjummel Boys (Rs 241.03 crore), L2: Empuraan (Rs 266.81 crore), and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Rs 303.86 crore).
Also Read | Why Drishyam 3 won’t be remade in Telugu, Kannada, and is getting a major twist in Hindi
However, amid the success, Drishyam 3 has found itself embroiled in a controversy after a cardamom farmer accused the makers of using his actual vehicle registration number in the film without permission. According to Mathrubhumi, the farmer, RD Rajeev, hailing from Rendumakkal in Kunchithanny, Idukki district, has alleged that the car shown in Drishyam 3, used by Georgekutty (Mohanlal), bore the number “KL 69 D 2772,” which matched his own.
Farmer files police complaint over Georgekutty’s car number
He has filed a complaint with the Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police, claiming that his vehicle registration number was duplicated and used in the crime thriller without permission. The complaint has named producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, director Jeethu Joseph, and lead star Mohanlal as respondents.
Claiming that some people have been mocking him, suggesting that he forged the vehicle number by imitating Drishyam 3, Rajeev stated that the incident has caused him mental distress, as some have purportedly started teasing him by calling him “Drishyam Rajeev.”
Complainant alleges teasing and demands Drishyam 3 ban
Since Drishyam 3 has a criminal backdrop, the complainant noted that there have been rumours that he, too, is involved in criminal activities, much like Georgekutty. Demanding that the film’s scenes featuring his vehicle number be removed and that the movie be banned until then, Rajeev has also sought a public apology from the makers.
Also starring Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sharath in key roles, Drishyam 3 is the third instalment of the eponymous franchise, which began with Drishyam (2013) and was followed by Drishyam 2 (2021).
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