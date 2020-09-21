scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 21, 2020
Top news

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 goes on the floors

Mohanlal will be reprising his role as Georgekutty in Drishyam 2, which will focus on the events that happen seven years after a high-profile case shook a small town in Kerala.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | September 21, 2020 2:49:14 pm
Drishyam 2Drishyam 2 went on the floors on Monday. (Photo: Mohanlal/Twitter)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 went on floors today in Kochi with a customary puja. “Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics(sic),” tweeted Mohanlal, while sharing a few pictures from the set.

According to reports, Drishyam 2 will be shot indoors for the next ten days. And Mohanlal will only be joining the shoot by the end of this week.

The makers have ensured all COVID-19 precautions on the set of Drishyam 2. This includes testing all the cast and crew members for coronavirus.

Mohanlal will be reprising his role as Georgekutty in the sequel, which will focus on the events that happen seven years after a high-profile case shook a small town in Kerala. While director Jeethu Joseph has retained the principal cast from the first movie, there will also be new characters.

Drishyam was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2013. It even inspired remakes in other languages, including Chinese (Sheep Without a Shepherd).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor birthday celebration
6 fun photos from Kareena Kapoor’s ‘fabulous at 40’ bash

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement