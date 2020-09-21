Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 goes on the floors

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 went on floors today in Kochi with a customary puja. “Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics(sic),” tweeted Mohanlal, while sharing a few pictures from the set.
According to reports, Drishyam 2 will be shot indoors for the next ten days. And Mohanlal will only be joining the shoot by the end of this week.
The makers have ensured all COVID-19 precautions on the set of Drishyam 2. This includes testing all the cast and crew members for coronavirus.
Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics.#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/GF5B5k4SpH
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 21, 2020
Mohanlal will be reprising his role as Georgekutty in the sequel, which will focus on the events that happen seven years after a high-profile case shook a small town in Kerala. While director Jeethu Joseph has retained the principal cast from the first movie, there will also be new characters.
Drishyam was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2013. It even inspired remakes in other languages, including Chinese (Sheep Without a Shepherd).
