Drama teaser: Mohanlal promises a lot of fun in his next

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, on Saturday, released a 27-second teaser of his upcoming film, Drama. The teaser doesn’t tell much about the plot or Mohanlal’s character, who seems to play a wealthy man settled abroad. The promo shows a sharply dressed Mohanlal running out of his house and diving into his open-roof car. And the promo video ends with the upside-down image of the actor, which sort of explains why the filmmakers decided to call it ‘Drama.’

The shooting of the film, which is being helmed by director Ranjith, has already begun. Drama is the second collaboration of Ranjith and Mohanlal, who worked in Loham in 2015. It is reported that the shooting of the film will take place in England.

Niranjan, Anu Sithara, Jewel Mary and Kaniha have also been roped in by Ranjith for the film. Earlier speculations were rife that the director wanted Mammootty to play the lead role in this project.

Drama will be bankrolled by Subair NP of Lilipad Motion Pictures and NK Nasser of Varnachitra Goodline Productions.

Mohanlal joined the sets of Drama after completing his much-awaited film Odiyan. The directorial debut of ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon is set in a pre-electricity era and the story is built around a last surviving member of the Odiyan tribal community. After more than four months of shooting, the film is now in the post-production stage. Manju Warrier plays the female lead in the film which also stars veteran actors Sathyaraj and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Mohanlal is also awaiting the release of his action flick Neerali, which is directed by Ajoy Varma. He has also played a cameo role in Kayamkulam Kochunni, which has Nivin Pauly in the titular role. He also has multiple big-ticket films in the pipeline, including Suriya’s next with director KV Anand and Priyadarshan’s Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham.

