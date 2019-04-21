Mohanlal to turn director with Barroz

Toggle Menu
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's first directorial venture has been titled Barroz. It will be a 3D film.

Mohanlal will play the lead role in Barroz.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday took to his blog to announce his first directorial venture. The film titled Barroz will be a 3D film.

The actor said both children and grownups will enjoy Barroz which has a Portuguese setting. The film will be adapted from My Dear Kuttichathan director Jijo Punnoose’s story Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure.

Mohanal added that the story revolves around Barroz who has been guarding Gama’s treasure for over 400 years and he will hand over the treasure to only the true successors of Gama. A kid comes to Barroz. Their eventual relationship and adventures form the crux of the film.

More details awaited.

