Mohanlal declares 10 elephant tusks, 13 ivory idols under Kerala Amnesty Scheme

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has declared 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols to the Kerala Forest Department under the state’s one-time amnesty scheme for wildlife articles. The declaration comes even as the actor continues to face trial in a long-running case related to the alleged illegal possession of ivory.

According to forest officials, Mohanlal previously declared possession of four elephant tusks. Under the amnesty process, he has now disclosed six additional tusks along with 13 ivory idols, including idols of Lord Krishna, Lord Rama and Tirupati Balaji. The idols reportedly weigh around 46 kg in total.

Mohanlal has stated that most of the tusks were inherited or received as gifts. The Forest Department is expected to conduct DNA tests and other verification procedures to establish the authenticity of the declared items.