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Mohanlal declares 10 elephant tusks, 13 ivory idols under Kerala Amnesty Scheme
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has voluntarily declared wildlife articles in his possession under the Kerala Forest Department's one-time amnesty scheme as legal proceedings in the long-running ivory case continue.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has declared 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols to the Kerala Forest Department under the state’s one-time amnesty scheme for wildlife articles. The declaration comes even as the actor continues to face trial in a long-running case related to the alleged illegal possession of ivory.
According to forest officials, Mohanlal previously declared possession of four elephant tusks. Under the amnesty process, he has now disclosed six additional tusks along with 13 ivory idols, including idols of Lord Krishna, Lord Rama and Tirupati Balaji. The idols reportedly weigh around 46 kg in total.
Mohanlal has stated that most of the tusks were inherited or received as gifts. The Forest Department is expected to conduct DNA tests and other verification procedures to establish the authenticity of the declared items.
The ivory case dates back to 2011, when an Income Tax raid at Mohanlal’s residences allegedly led to the recovery of elephant tusks and ivory articles. The Kerala Forest Department subsequently registered a case against the actor for allegedly possessing wildlife articles without valid permission under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
Although the Kerala government later attempted to withdraw the prosecution, the trial court rejected the plea. The Kerala High Court upheld that decision and, in a separate ruling, cancelled the ownership certificates that had earlier allowed Mohanlal to retain the ivory articles, paving the way for the current amnesty-based declaration process.
The one-time amnesty scheme enables individuals to voluntarily declare unregistered wildlife articles in their possession, allowing authorities to examine and regularise such declarations in accordance with the law. Mohanlal’s latest disclosure is part of this process and does not, by itself, conclude the ongoing legal proceedings.
LiveLaw reported that in October 2025, the Kerala High Court ruled that the ownership certificates issued to Mohanlal were not legally valid and directed the state government to issue a fresh notification. The verdict came after a petition filed by retired forest officers, wildlife conservationists, and former wildlife wardens challenging the legality of the certificates that allowed the actor to retain the ivory articles. However, the High Court did not order Mohanlal’s prosecution.
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