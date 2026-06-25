Mohanlal confirms Athimanoharam release date with a moving note

Superstar Mohanlal has confirmed that Athimanoharam, his much awaited reunion with director Tharun Moorthy, will hit theatres on December 24 this year.

Sharing the news on social media, the actor wrote, “His world begins and ends with the people he calls family,” alongside the hashtags Athimanoharam, Tharun Moorthy and Ashiq Usman.

Athimanoharam marks Mohanlal’s 366th film and his second collaboration with Tharun Moorthy, after the two worked together on Thudarum, one of the bigger Malayalam hits in recent memory. The film is produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions, marking the producer’s first collaboration with Mohanlal.

The title and first look were unveiled on Vishu in April this year, revealing Mohanlal in the role of Sub Inspector TS Lovelajan. At the time, Tharun Moorthy had described the reunion on X by saying, “When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs. After Thudarum, I and Mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions.”

Athimanoharam also brings Meera Jasmine back opposite Mohanlal after a long gap, with the two having previously shared screen space in Rasathanthram and Innathe Chintha Vishayam. Behind the camera, Athimanoharam reunites several key names from Thudarum, with the script written by Ratheesh Ravi, music composed by Jakes Bejoy, and cinematography and editing handled by the same technical team that worked on the earlier film.

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Speculations of shoot delay

Earlier this month, Athimanoharam director Tharun Moorthy took to Instagram to deny reports claiming that the shoot of the film had been stopped due to “confusion in the script.” In a statement posted on his Instagram Story, Moorthy called the news completely false and said the team has been actively filming in Thodupuzha for the past 78 days.

“I am receiving many messages and calls regarding online news claiming that our shoot has been stopped due to confusion in the script. This is completely false,” he wrote. He acknowledged that rain and weather conditions in Thodupuzha had affected some plans but said the team was working through every challenge with enthusiasm.

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He also took a strong stance against the spread of unverified information. “I kindly request everyone not to post or spread unverified information for personal likes, views, or reach. Such misinformation can create unnecessary confusion among the audience and affect the efforts of the entire team,” he added.

Athimanoharam arrives with a fair bit riding on it, coming right after Thudarum, the Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy collaboration that turned into one of the biggest successes of either of their careers. Released in April 2025, Thudarum won over audiences, went on to become one of the highest grossing Malayalam film ever at the time. It also brought Mohanlal and Shobana together on screen after nearly two decades. That kind of reception has naturally raised expectations for whatever the director and actor make next, and Athimanoharam is the answer.