Mohanlal returns for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to return as the host of the new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. On Monday, the actor released the first promo of the upcoming season, reiterating the popular phrase of show business: “the show must go on.”

In the promo, Mohanlal acknowledged the advent of the “new normal” in the wake of the pandemic. He also acknowledged how the virus has altered our lifestyles and the way we go about our business. But, as they say, the show must go on.

Given that Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will take place under the shadow of the pandemic, the showrunners will follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The previous season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was cancelled midway following the outbreak of coronavirus. On the 75th day, Mohanlal entered the house and delivered the news personally to the remaining 10 contestants in the house.

It is noteworthy that last season of Bigg Boss Malayalam faced some unprecedented challenges. There was an outbreak of eye-infection in the house. Contestants like Parikutty, Sujo, Alessandra, Rajith Kumar, Reshma, Raghu, Alina and Daya were evacuated from the house for medical attention and were later allowed to join the show after treatment.

Like the previous season, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will be shot at Chennai’s EVP Film City, which hosted the recently-concluded Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.